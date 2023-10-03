Motorcyclist dies in single-vehicle crash in Casco

A section of Route 11 in Casco was closed due to the crash Tuesday afternoon.

CASCO, Maine — A motorcyclist was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Casco Tuesday afternoon.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office and Casco Bay Fire Department responded to the crash located on Poland Spring Road at Coffee Pond Road, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

The crash reportedly happened at approximately 3:55 p.m.

Eric Merciers Jr. of Oxford was driving a 2002 Honda motorcycle headed westbound on Poland Spring Road when he reportedly lost control of the motorcycle while turning a sharp corner "for unknown reasons," the sheriff's office said.

He and the motorcycle reportedly slid across the road and struck a guardrail. Merciers Jr. was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, the sheriff's office said.

Due to the crash, a section of Route 11 in Casco was closed Tuesday afternoon.

Those with information on the crash are asked to contact the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office at 207-893-2810.

"This crash remains under investigation by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, The Cumberland County Criminal Investigation Division and Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction team," the sheriff's office said.

The Androscoggin Sheriff’s Office reportedly assisted with traffic.