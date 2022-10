Around 7:11 a.m. Monday, Mountain Road was closed to oncoming traffic. It has since reopened, officials said.

HARPSWELL, Maine — A serious motor vehicle crash occurred in Harpswell on Monday morning.

A news release from Cumberland County Regional Communications said Mountain Road was closed to traffic around 7:11 a.m.

Drivers were urged to avoid the area, according to the release.

An updated release around 9:41 a.m. said the road reopened to traffic.

No additional information has been released.