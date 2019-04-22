WINDHAM, Maine — Windham Police are trying to determine what caused a crash involving a septic truck and a Chevy Tahoe Monday morning in the area of 961 River Road.

Sergeant Peter Fulton of the Windham Police said a woman driving the Chevy

Tahoe was able to get out of her car even after it flipped landing on its roof. She was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

The driver of the truck was not taken to the hospital.

River Road was still closed as of 9 a.m. from Page Road to Windham Center Road.

This story will be updated.