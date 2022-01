Anthony Swett of Columbia Falls died in the Wednesday night crash, police say.

DANFORTH, Maine — An 81-year-old man died after a crash in Danforth on Wednesday at about 7:30 p.m., police say.

Anthony Swett of Columbia Falls was driving north on Calais Road and hit a tree, according to a news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Police said Swett was the only person in the vehicle. Weather and bad tires for road conditions contributed to the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.