LIMINGTON, Maine — York County deputies responded to a single-car crash in Limington at the intersection of Christian Hill Road on Sunday around 2:30 p.m.

Shawn Harmon, 29, of Cornish was driving a 1998 Toyota Corolla on Ossipee Trail (Rt 25) at a fast speed when he lost control of the car and struck a large pine tree.

Harmon sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries.

He was transported to Maine Medical Center by Limington Rescue.

The investigation is continuing.

