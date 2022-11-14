Corinth man dies in truck crash

The crash happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. Sunday on Route 43, also referred to as Hudson Road, the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

CORINTH, Maine — A man from Corinth died Sunday after the pickup truck he was driving went off the road and flipped.

It happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Route 43 in Corinth, also referred to as Hudson Road, the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post on Monday.

Cody Crooker, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene, the post stated.

The sheriff's office said Crooker was traveling westbound in a 2005 GMC Sierra when the truck left the road and flipped over before coming to rest in the woods.

Investigators with the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the cause of the crash.