One man riding motorcycle dies in Corinna crash

CORINNA, Maine — One man died after a crash Friday evening in Corinna involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck.
According to Maine's public information officer Shannon Moss, Maine State Police responded to a crash on Route 7 in Corinna around 6:23 p.m. on Friday, June 1.
Moss said troopers determined Merle Page, 60, of Corinna, was driving north on Route 7 on his motorcycle when he crossed the center line into oncoming traffic. He hit a Chevy Silverado head-on. Moss said Page was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Moss said the person driving the Chevy Silverado and his eight-year-old son were not injured.
The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office and Corinna Fire Department responded to that call.
Maine State Police are still investigating this crash.