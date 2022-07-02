x
One man riding motorcycle dies in Corinna crash

Maine State Police said Merle Page, 60, of Corinna was not wearing a helmet on his motorcycle at the time of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
CORINNA, Maine — One man died after a crash Friday evening in Corinna involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck.

According to Maine's public information officer Shannon Moss, Maine State Police responded to a crash on Route 7 in Corinna around 6:23 p.m. on Friday, June 1. 

Moss said troopers determined Merle Page, 60, of Corinna, was driving north on Route 7 on his motorcycle when he crossed the center line into oncoming traffic. He hit a Chevy Silverado head-on. Moss said Page was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Moss said the person driving the Chevy Silverado and his eight-year-old son were not injured.

The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office and Corinna Fire Department responded to that call. 

Maine State Police are still investigating this crash.

