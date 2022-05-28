Bangor's Community Connector will temporarily stop bus service on Saturdays due to a driver shortage

The temporary stop of bus service goes into effect on Saturday, June 18, and applies to both the fixed route and ADA paratransit service, per a city release.

BANGOR, Maine — The Community Connector bus service in Bangor will temporarily halt service on Saturdays because it does not have enough drivers.

Per a release on the City of Bangor’s website, the temporary stop of Saturday service goes into effect on Saturday, June 18, and applies to both the fixed route and ADA paratransit service.

“We understand this change to the bus service will negatively impact some riders and want everyone to know that we did not reach this decision lightly,” Assistant City Manager Courtney O’Donnell said. “We are taking active steps in an effort to ensure the change is temporary and hope that this notice provides riders enough time to make alternative arrangements.”