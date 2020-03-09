Collision in Vassalboro could be the result of teen falling asleep at the wheel, sheriff says

The crash happened around 7 a.m. on Route 201 (Riverside Drive) in Vassalboro. The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

VASSALBORO, Maine — Two people were transported to Maine General Medical Center in Augusta Thursday morning due to a two-car collision in Vassalboro.

It happened around 7 a.m. on Route 201 (Riverside Drive) in Vassalboro.

Kennebec County Sheriff Ken Mason said a blue 2014 Ford Escape driven by a 16-year-old boy from West Gardiner crashed the center line and crashed head on into a gray 2016 Jeep Cherokee driven by Corie Willard, 47, of Vassalboro.

The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

Mason said his department's preliminary investigation shows that the 16-year-old may have fallen asleep while driving.

There were no other persons or vehicles involved in the crash.