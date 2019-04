KENNEBUNK, Maine — A tractor trailer hauling Coca-Cola products caught fire on the Maine Turnpike in Kennebunk and was completely destroyed along with all the soda.

According Maine Public Safety spokesman Steve McCausland all three northbound lanes of the Turnpike were closed while firefighters put out the blaze after 1 a.m. on Monday, April 22.

The Virginia truck driver noticed the fire and pulled into the breakdown lane. The trailer was owned by Falcon Transportation of Presque Isle.