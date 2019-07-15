TOPSHAM, Maine — I-295 northbound in Topsham might be even trickier than normal for the next couple weeks.

The Maine Department of Transportation will be making repairs to the Androscoggin River Bridge on I-295 in Topsham at mile marker 30. Beginning Monday July 15, northbound traffic will be reduced to one lane while the contractor repairs bridge joints.

Each lane is expected to see a one and half week closure at alternating times, leaving one remaining travel lane open to traffic. Crews plan to begin with closure of the left passing lane, according to Paul Merrill of the Maine Department of Transportation.

RELATED: NEWS CENTER Maine's Traffic Maps

This work is scheduled to last until August 3rd, though work is weather dependent so the schedule is subject to change. Work zone speed will be reduced to 55 mph and fines will be doubled. Officials ask that commuters drive with caution through this work zone.