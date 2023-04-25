2 hospitalized after crash in Clinton

Police said the impact was so severe that the vehicle's engine broke loose and landed on the other side of the road.

CLINTON, Maine — Two people injured in a single-vehicle crash in Clinton on Monday are expected to recover.

The crash happened shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Hill Road, according to a release from Clinton police.

Kimberly Munster, 22, was the passenger and Steven Velasquez, 33, was the driver, police said. Velasquez lost control of the vehicle and crashed into several trees, ejecting Munster. Police said the impact was so severe that the vehicle's engine broke loose and landed on the other side of the road.

Both Munster and Velasquez were taken to a hospital for evaluation and care. As of Monday afternoon, police said they both had stable vital signs and are expected to recover.

Because of the significance of the crash and the injuries to Munster, the Maine State Police Reconstruction team reconstructed the crash, the release stated.

Clinton police officer Joshua Chouinard is the investigating officer, according to the release.