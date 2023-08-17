x
Jefferson man, 28, dies in rollover crash in Chelsea

The crash happened shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday in the area of 381 Togus Road, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said in a release.
CHELSEA, Maine — A 28-year-old man from Jefferson died Wednesday in a crash in Chelsea.

The crash happened shortly before 7 p.m. in the area of 381 Togus Road, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said in a release.

Kevin Martin was pronounced dead at the scene, the release stated.

Moss said a preliminary investigation indicated Martin was traveling east in a 2013 Ford Focus when he "made an unsafe pass at a high rate of speed, came over a knoll and swerved to avoid a car pulling into a driveway."

Martin lost control of the vehicle, crossed the center line, and hit a telephone poll, causing the vehicle to roll over before it came to rest in a ditch, according to Moss.

The crash remains under investigation, officials said.

