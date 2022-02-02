Change in the air: Maine Turnpike looks at cash-free tolls

Cash tolls made up more than three-quarters of the turnpike’s revenue 20 years ago. That number fell to 15% last year.

MAINE, USA — Change is in the air, and it's leaving the toll booths. That's because the Maine Turnpike Authority is looking to go cashless.

Highway officials in the state tell the Portland Press Herald that they are looking at electronic collection systems on Wednesday.

Turnpike Authority Executive Director Peter Mills tells the Press Herald that the authority is taking less cash at toll booths because more and more drivers are adopting E-ZPass.

