Casco woman dies from injuries sustained in Litchfield crash

LITCHFIELD, Maine — A woman from Casco died Thursday after crashing a car in Litchfield.

Heather Priest, 36, was flown by LifeFlight of Maine to Central Maine Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, according to a release from the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 7:45 p.m. on Richmond Road.

When deputies arrived, they said they found that Priest had gone off the road and rolled over several times, causing her to be ejected from the car.