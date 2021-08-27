Casco woman dies from injuries sustained in Litchfield crash

LITCHFIELD, Maine — A woman from Casco died Thursday after crashing a car in Litchfield.
Heather Priest, 36, was flown by LifeFlight of Maine to Central Maine Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, according to a release from the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office.
The single-vehicle crash happened around 7:45 p.m. on Richmond Road.
When deputies arrived, they said they found that Priest had gone off the road and rolled over several times, causing her to be ejected from the car.
The accident is still under investigation. Alcohol may be a contributing factor, according to the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office.