PORTLAND, Maine — The following streets will be shut down Sunday during a memorial service for Capt. Joel Barnes, according to the city of Portland:

Closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., or the event's conclusion:

Spring Street , from High Street to Temple Street

, from High Street to Temple Street Oak Street , from Free Street to Spring Street

, from Free Street to Spring Street Center Street , from Free Street to Commercial Street

, from Free Street to Commercial Street Cross Street, from Free Street to Spring Street

Closed from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.: