Buxton man injured after crashing truck in Aroostook County

The Mack truck involved is owned by Adusa Transportation LLC out of Salisbury, NC, and was towed from the scene due to disabling damage.

DYER BROOK, Maine — A Buxton man suffered non-life-threatening injuries Tuesday morning after the truck he was driving went off the road and rolled on its side.

According to Maine State Police, Mark Corriveau, 58, was traveling north on I-95 in Dyer Brook. The crash happened around 4 a.m.

Corriveau was driving a 2019 Mack truck hauling a box trailer loaded with groceries. Maine State Police said the truck drifted off the roadway into the median and rolled on its side at mile marker 281.

Corriveau was transported to Houlton Regional Hospital by Houlton Ambulance. The truck Corriveau was driving is owned by Adusa Transportation LLC out of Salisbury, NC, and was towed from the scene due to disabling damage.

Police say Corriveau was wearing his seatbelt.