WOOLWICH (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Crews from multiple towns are responding to a house fire on Hall Road in Woolwich. Route 1 around the area has been closed as a result.

Authorities say at least 15 fire departments responded Monday morning to the fire burning on 34 Hall Road in Woolwich.

The family called in the fire just before 5 a.m., but everyone, pets included, made it out of the house safe. Hall Road and a portion of Rt 1 just over the Bath Bridge are closed until further notice.

This story will be updated.

