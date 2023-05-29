Border between Houlton, New Brunswick closed due to 'law enforcement operation'

The Bloomfield, New Brunswick port of entry is also temporarily closed to traffic so that officers can assist with the Woodstock operation, Canadian officials said.

HOULTON, Maine — All lanes at the border crossing between Houlton, Maine and Woodstock, New Brunswick are closed to traffic for what Canadian border officials are calling an "active law enforcement operation."

The Bloomfield, New Brunswick port of entry is also temporarily closed to traffic so that officers can assist with the Woodstock operation, the Canada Border Services Agency said in a release.

Travelers are being advised to reroute to the port of entry in Centreville, N.B., or to use alternate border crossings, the release said.

No information about the nature of the operation was immediately available.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.