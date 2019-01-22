Police in Aroostook County say as soon as plows clear the roads of snow, the wind blows the snow right back again.

Route 1 in northern Aroostook County is closed due to whiteout conditions caused by blowing snow. Six vehicles including a Maine plow truck were involved in a crash Tuesday morning in Cyr Plantation just south of Van Buren, according to Maine State Police.

Some people were injured, but the extent of those injuries is not being released at this time.

In Fort Fairfield, police say Forest Avenue and Dorsey Roads are almost impassable due to the snow drifts.

Police say Public Works crews are doing their best to keep roads cleared, but no sooner is their work done than the wind undoes all of their progress. The Aroostook County Sheriff is advising all residents of the county to avoid travel Tuesday.