Biddeford man in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Massachusetts

Chelmsford police are investigating the incident.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHELMSFORD, Mass. — A 71-year-old man from Biddeford is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Massachusetts.

It happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. near the Byam Elementary School in Chelmsford, according to a release from Chelmsford police.

Police said a preliminary investigation indicated that the man was crossing Maple Road when he was struck by a Toyota minivan driven by a 60-year-old Chelmsford woman.

According to police, there is a pedestrian hybrid beacon in the area, but they determined it was not activated at the time of the incident.

The driver remained at the scene and was cooperative, according to officials.

The man who was hit was taken by ambulance to a landing zone at the nearby school. He was loaded onto a medical helicopter and taken to Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, Massachusetts, where police said he was reportedly in critical condition as of Tuesday evening.

The incident remains under investigation by Chelmsford police.

More NEWS CENTER Maine Stories