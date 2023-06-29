Multiple vehicles involved in crash on I-95 in Bangor

Injuries were minor, according to Maine State Police.

BANGOR, Maine — Nine vehicles were involved in a crash Thursday morning on Interstate 95 in Bangor, but no serious injuries have been reported.

Police responded to a call about a crash in northbound lane near mile marker 183 at about 8:40 a.m., Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said Thursday in a news release.

Initial investigation indicated that a vehicle in the passing lane "suddenly stopped" during a traffic stop on the left side of the interstate, which allegedly caused the vehicle behind them to become rear-ended, the release stated.

"The initial car which stopped was not hit from behind and continued driving," Moss wrote.

Several other vehicles became involved in that collision, and only person was brought to the hospital with reportedly minor injuries.

The interstate was reduced to one lane of traffic Thursday morning, and drivers were urged to take an alternate route. Both lanes of traffic reopened shortly before 10 a.m.