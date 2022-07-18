Baldwin motorcyclist dies after collision with SUV in Cornish

John Washington, 32, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a release from the York County Sheriff's Office.

CORNISH, Maine — A Baldwin man died Sunday after colliding with an SUV while riding his motorcycle.

The crash happened around 9 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Route 5 (Sokokis Trail) and Route 25 (Maple Street) in Cornish.

John Washington, 32, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a release from the York County Sheriff's Office. He was wearing a helmet and was alone on the motorcycle, officials said.

The SUV was being driven by Sheila Beal, 70, of Newfield. Officials said that she had a passenger with her in the vehicle, and neither of them was injured.

The crash is being reconstructed by the Gorham Police Department. The investigation is ongoing.

The intersection was closed for about four hours on Sunday but has since reopened.