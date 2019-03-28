FALMOUTH, Maine — No one was injured Thursday when two cars collided along I-295 northbound in Falmouth.

The crash happened shortly after noon and caused a major backup of traffic.

Troopers said a car struck an SUV and wedged it into the median guardrail, according to Maine's Public Safety Department spokesperson.

The driver of the car was identified as 41-year-old Richard Perkins of Portland. Jeremy Dorr, 38, of Stueben was driving the SUV, police said.

The spokesperson said a number of motorists stopped to check on the two drivers and help them out of their vehicles.