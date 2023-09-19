Road in Augusta to close due to building renovations

The closure will start Tuesday evening, police say.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Police in Augusta are reminding drivers of an upcoming road closure due to building renovations.

The Augusta Police Department wrote in a Facebook post that Water Street will close at 6 p.m. on Tuesday between Bridge Street and Commercial Street.

"Southbound traffic will be detoured to Commercial Street. Northbound traffic will be detoured on Bridge Street to State Street to Bond Street," the post stated.

Police said Water Street will reopen by 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

"The contractor will also be closing the southbound lane of Water Street for two additional days this week between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. where northbound traffic will remain open and southbound traffic will follow Commercial Street as a detour," the post stated.

