Northport man dies after tractor goes off the road

NORTHPORT, Maine — A man died Tuesday night after the tractor he was driving went off the road in Northport.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. on Atlantic Highway, the Waldo County Sheriff's Office said in a release Wednesday.

Scotty Richards, 62, of Northport, died as a result of his injuries, according to officials.

Richards was driving northbound in a Michigan 55A loader when witnesses saw the vehicle roll backward down the road before rolling over into a ditch, ejecting Richards, officials said.

The specific cause of the accident remains under investigation.