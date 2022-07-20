x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic

Northport man dies after tractor goes off the road

The crash happened around 7 p.m. on Atlantic Highway, according to a release from the Waldo County Sheriff's Office.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

NORTHPORT, Maine — A man died Tuesday night after the tractor he was driving went off the road in Northport.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. on Atlantic Highway, the Waldo County Sheriff's Office said in a release Wednesday. 

Scotty Richards, 62, of Northport, died as a result of his injuries, according to officials.

Richards was driving northbound in a Michigan 55A loader when witnesses saw the vehicle roll backward down the road before rolling over into a ditch, ejecting Richards, officials said.

The specific cause of the accident remains under investigation.

More NEWS CENTER Maine Stories

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Baldwin motorcyclist dies after collision with SUV in Cornish