SOUTH PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) — South Portland's second water main break in three days was expected to affect commuters Friday afternoon.

The Portland Water District tweeted shortly before 6 p.m. that an active water main break had developed near Cottage Road at Broadway in South Portland.

Commuters were urged to avoid the area, the city agency said.

A water main break along Route 77 near Sawyer Road on Wednesday also affected commuters.

For the latest updates go to pwd.org or follow the Portland Water District on Twitter.

© NEWS CENTER Maine