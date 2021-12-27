Amtrak Downeaster train bound for Brunswick collides with vehicle on tracks in Haverhill, Massachusetts

The vehicle was flipped over against a tree near the tracks and a road crossing, according to NEWS CENTER Maine's media partners at NECN.

HAVERHILL, Mass. — An Amtrak Downeaster train collided with a vehicle obstructing tracks north of Haverhill, Massachusetts, shortly before 1 p.m. Monday, according to Amtrak officials.

The train, Downeaster No. 683, was on its way from Boston to Brunswick, Amtrak public relations manager Beth Toll told NEWS CENTER Maine.

Amtrak Northeast tweeted that the train would not continue on its route, and the 80 passengers on board would transfer to trains 684 and 685.

Toll said no injuries had been reported among crew members or passengers.

According to NEWS CENTER Maine's media partners at NECN, the vehicle was flipped over against a tree near the tracks and a road crossing.

Amtrak police are cooperating with local police to investigate, Toll said.

