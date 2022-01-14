8 Hampden students taken to hospital after driver allegedly hits school bus

A GMC truck following the school bus allegedly failed to stop for the bus's warning lights and hit the back of it, sending eight students to the hospital.

NEWBURGH, Maine — Editor's note: The above video aired on Jan. 13.

Eight students in the Hampden school system were taken to the hospital Friday after a driver allegedly hit a school bus.

According to a Facebook post from the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office, officials responded to the incident on Western Avenue in Newburgh, near the Chapman Road intersection, at 6:55 a.m.

Eighteen students were on the bus when a GMC truck, carrying two people, allegedly failed to stop despite the bus's flashing warning lights and hit the back of it. Both vehicles have extensive damage, according to the post.

The passenger in the truck was also taken to the hospital.

NEWS CENTER Maine is awaiting a response from the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office on the injured passenger and students' conditions.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Hampden Police Department, Hampden Fire Department, and Newburgh Fire Department.

The incident is under investigation and a review of potential traffic violations will be determined, according to officials.

Sheriff's Office investigates trafic crash involving a school bus. On Friday, January 14, at 6:55am the Penobscot... Posted by Penobscot County Sheriff's Office on Friday, January 14, 2022