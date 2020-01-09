75-year-old Maine man sustains serious injuries in collision with tractor-trailer

According to police, the crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. Monday in front of The Dingley Press on Lisbon Street (Route 196).

LISBON, Maine — Lisbon Police Detective Richard St. Amant is investigating a collision involving a car and a tractor-trailer Monday, which left one man with serious injuries.

Benjamin Foster, 75, of Lisbon Falls sustained serious injuries in the crash and was transported to Central Maine Medical Center.

According to police, the crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. in front of The Dingley Press on Lisbon Street (Route 196).

According to police, Foster driving eastbound in a black 2018 four-door Hyundai Sonata when he collided with a tractor-trailer truck that was exiting the Dingley Press parking lot. The car was totaled in the crash and Foster had to be extricated from the vehicle by the Lisbon Fire Department.

Police said Luis Marin, 55, of Hauppauge, New York was pulling out of Dingley Press onto Route 196 and heading westbound in his white Volvo 999 tractor-trailer.

Marin's passenger was Narcisa Salinas, 51, of New York. Both Luis and Narcisa were not injured in the crash. The trailer Marin was towing sustained serious damage from the accident.

According to the Lisbon Police Department, there was a witness to the accident. At this time, police say alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash. The accident is currently under investigation by Detective Richard St.Amant.