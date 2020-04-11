67-year-old Maine woman dies in Palmyra crash

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. on the Ell Hill Road in Palmyra. The vehicle was a taxi cab owned by Elite Transportation Inc. in Benton.

PALMYRA, Maine — Olivia Reed, 67, of Fairfield died Wednesday after she lost control of her car and hit a tree in Palmyra. Reed was pronounced dead at the scene.

Around 6:52 a.m., the Somerset County Sheriff Office was dispatched to a single-vehicle crash on Ell Hill Road (Route 152) in Palmyra. Their investigation revealed that Reed was driving a blue 1999 Mercury Grand Marquis when she lost control, drifted into the oncoming lane, went off the road, and struck a tree.

