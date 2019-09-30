FARMINGTON, Maine — A six-year-old boy is recovering from injuries after a pickup truck hit him Monday morning on Vineyard Road while he was waiting to get on the school bus.

Officer Ryan Rosie of the Farmington Police Department says the young student was preparing to get on the school bus when he was hit. Rosie says the school bus was stopped, but it is not clear if the bus's stop sign was extended or if its flashing red lights were on.

The boy was taken to Franklin Memorial Hospital with an apparent leg injury after being hit on Sept. 30.

Officer Rosie says the incident is still under investigation. He says the child should be fine. There are no charges against the driver at this time.

Officer Rosie says there was a parent at home at the time of the accident.

The boy is a student at RSU 9 which is a regional school district in Franklin County serving children in grades K-12 with one high school (Mount Blue High School), one middle school and four elementary schools, drawing students from Wilton, Farmington, Weld, Temple, Chesterville, New Vineyard, Industry, New Sharon, Starks and Vienna.

