ELLSWORTH, Maine — One person has died after a crash involving two cars in Ellsworth Thursday afternoon.

The Ellsworth Police Department responded to Route 1A, also known as Bangor Road, around 1:25 p.m. on July 25. At the scene, officers found a Toyota Tacoma and a Nissan Mirrana with extensive front end damage.

The Ellsworth Police Department said witnesses at the scene and physical evidence have indicated that the Nissan was driving south when it crossed over into the path of the Toyota, which was traveling north.

Nathan Rapp, 57, of Blue Hill was driving the truck. He was killed on scene, according to police. A 15-year-old passenger was taken to Northern Lights Maine Coast Hospital for observations.

James Steenstra, 82, of Hancock, was driving the car. He and passenger Virginia Steenstra, 79, were taken to Northern Lights Maine Coast Hospital in Ellsworth with non-life-threatening injuries.

The roadway was closed for several hours, as crews tried to help the drivers on scene. It has since reopened.

The Ellsworth Police Department said this investigation is ongoing and is set to be reconstructed.

Polioce added that speed or drug or alcohol impairment do not seem to be factors in the crash at this time.