MONTREAL, QC — Canadian police says whiteout conditions that came about suddenly most likely triggered a massive pileup involving about 200 vehicles south of Montreal.

There were no immediate reports of deaths but Quebec provincial police said about a dozen people were sent to the hospital with minor to serious injuries after the midday crash in La Prairie, Quebec. Firefighters from La Prairie said two people were still trapped Wednesday afternoon and authorities were trying to stabilize a diesel spill before extracting them from the wreckage. Those two people are considered to be in serious condition.

