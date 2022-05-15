Two women are dead after a car crash in Caratunk

Jordan Merchant, 25, and Lindsey Walsh, 28, died at the scene. Police said it happened after a pick-up truck attempted to pass the car and caused her to hit a tree.

CARATUNK, Maine — An investigation is underway after police said two women died in a car crash in Caratunk Saturday.

The initial investigation reveals that Jordan Merchant, 25, of Eastbrook, was driving south on Route 201 around 5:00 p.m. when her car was hit by another driver, Eric Tankerley, 33, of Moscow who was trying to pass her car from behind, Somerset County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Michael Mitchell said in a press release Sunday. Merchant then lost control of her car and crashed into a tree.

Merchant and her passenger, Lindsey Walsh, 28, of Lakeville, Massachusetts, died at the scene of the crash, Mitchell said. The release states the two victims were not wearing seatbelts.

Tankerley and his passenger, Daniel Reis, 34, of Massachusetts, were not hurt. Police said they were both wearing seatbelts.

According to police, speed and alcohol were contributing factors in the crash. The release did not specify which driver this applies to.