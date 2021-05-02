2 men call for help, provide warmth to injured person unable to exit car for several hours

"It is people like these two who make Maine a great place to live, and restore our faith in humanity," Goodwin Mills Fire-Rescue wrote in a Facebook post.

LYMAN, Maine — Goodwin Mills Fire-Rescue is crediting two men with helping a person who was injured in a crash and could not exit his/her car. The men stayed with the person, who had already likely been in the car for several hours, and provided warmth until first responders arrived.

Just before 4:45 Friday morning, Goodwin Mills Fire-Rescue responded to a crash in Lyman near Ed’s Grove Discount Warehouse. Upon arrival, crews found a single car well off the road with one person inside. The car was frosted over and, according to officials, likely had been there since well before midnight. The occupant had minor injuries, but was not able to get out.

"We would like to thank the two men, one of whom works for Poland Springs who literally gave the occupant the coats off their back and gloves off their hands," Goodwin Mills Fire-Rescue wrote in a Facebook post Friday morning. "They called for help, and stayed until first responders arrived. It is people like these two who make Maine a great place to live, and restore our faith in humanity."