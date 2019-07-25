ELLSWORTH, Maine — A two-car fatal crash on Route 1A, also known as the Bangor Road, in Ellsworth, has closed the roadway while crews are working to assist injured motorists.

The driver of a pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Ellsworth Police Chief. He said a passenger in the pickup, as well as the driver of the other car, were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries

Police have set up detours around the crash at the Christian Ridge Road and the Red Bridge Road. Motorists are being asked to avoid the area if possible.

