Maine's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Maine | NewsCenterMaine.com

2-car crash on Bangor Road in Ellsworth causing traffic delays

As of 8:50 a.m. Monday, it is unclear if there are any injuries as a result of the crash.
Credit: Ellsworth Police Department

ELLSWORTH, Maine — A crash on Bangor Road in Ellsworth is causing traffic delays in the area.

As of 8:50 a.m. Monday, it is unclear if there are any injuries as a result of the crash.

"Traffic Delays on Bangor Road near Christian Ridge. Please use caution in area. Traffic flowing towards Bangor only, inbound traffic diverted down Christian Ridge," the Ellsworth Police Department wrote in a Facebook post Monday morning.

NEWS CENTER Maine will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

