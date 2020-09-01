ARUNDEL, Maine — Arundel Fire Rescue responded to a report of a car crash at the intersection of Log Cabin Road and Old Post Road Thursday.

Units arrived on the scene at 2:00 p.m to find a contractors' box truck and a car involved in a T-bone accident causing the driver of the car to be trapped.



Local wrecker company Champions Auto helped the fire department by pulling the truck off the driver's door to give them access to the victim.



A fire engine from Kennebunk Fire Rescue helped free the person in the car.

The passenger was transported to Maine Medical Center in Portland. The driver of the contractors' truck was not injured.

Arundel Fire Rescue

