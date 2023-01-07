12-year-old boy riding bicycle hit by car in Dover-Foxcroft

Officials with the Dover-Foxcroft Police Department and Maine State Police are investigating this crash.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine — A 12-year-old boy was hit by a car while riding his bicycle in Dover Foxtrot Thursday.

The boy was riding through the intersection on Autumn Avenue around 6:45 p.m. when he was hit by a car driving on Harrison Avenue, according to a post on the Dover-Foxcroft Police Department’s Facebook page.

The victim's name and the names of those involved are not being released now.

Officials with the Dover-Foxcroft Police Department and Maine State Police are investigating this crash.

They ask all motorists and pedestrians to be vigilant when sharing the roadways, especially those the busy summer months.

On June 29th at approximately 6:45pm, the Dover-Foxcroft Police Department, along with first responders from the... Posted by Dover-Foxcroft Police on Friday, June 30, 2023