HAMPDEN, Maine — Maine State Police are still trying to identify the driver who died in a fiery crash along I-95 southbound in Hampden Tuesday afternoon.

The single car went off the road into several trees and burst into flames on April 30 around 5:15 p.m., according to Maine's Public Safety spokesperson Steve McCausland.

McCausland said the vehicle is registered in southern Maine. Troopers are still trying to determine who was driving it.

The crash happened near mile marker 176, located between the Route 69 exit in Newburgh (174) and the Coldbrook Road exit in Hampden (180).

Smoke could be seen a distance away from the scene.

Drivers were advised to seek alternate routes until the scene was cleared about two hours later.

Real-time traffic maps showed traffic backed up as far as two miles.