YARMOUTH, Maine — A person died Friday in a crash along Main Street in Yarmouth, police said.

Yarmouth Police Lt. Daniel Gallant said the crash happened shortly before noontime and involved a street sweeper vehicle, which could be seen surrounded by caution tape in images from the scene.

The victim was a male, Lt. Gallant said. Details regarding the specifics of the crash were not immediately released.

It happened in an area immediately beneath the Route 1 overpass, at about 200 Main St., also the site of an ongoing bridge replacement construction project.

Main Street was expected to be closed for several more hours, police said. Traffic did not appear to be severely affected above along Route 1. Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

Gallant said OSHA had been called in to investigate because it happened at a construction work site.

NEWS CENTER Maine