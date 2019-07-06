FALMOUTH, Maine — A crash Friday along Interstate 295 North in Falmouth killed one person and seriously injured two others, closing an eight-mile stretch of the roadway.

Maine's Public Safety spokesperson confirmed the initial details and said the car had left the interstate and struck an adjacent cluster of rocky edges.

Drivers were alerted by the Maine Turnpike Authority to expect major delays in the area of mile 10. Maps showed traffic backed up several miles in both directions, from exits 9 in Portland to 15 in Yarmouth.

Northbound motorists were directed to leave I-295 at exit 9 for Route 1, with the ability to re-enter at exit 15 in Yarmouth.

The spokesperson said troopers anticipated traffic would be affected in the area through the evening commute.

A photo from the scene showed one car torn apart after apparently going off the roadway and hitting rocks. Several good Samaritans were outside helping.

An engine block could be seen in the roadway, separated from the vehicle.

The cause of the crash had yet to be determined. Maine State Police crash reconstructionists were on scene at about 3:30 p.m.