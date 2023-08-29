Waterville nonprofit looks to refurbish e-waste for Mainers in need

Give IT Get IT has been working for more than a decade to get computers into the hands of Mainers who need them the most.

WATERVILLE, Maine — Each year, about 40 million tons of electronic waste is thrown away worldwide according to The World Counts—about the equivalent of throwing away 800 laptops every second.

To counteract those numbers, the nonprofit Give IT Get IT is looking to change where we put our "e-waste" while also bettering the lives of people in Maine.

With many tech companies centering toward more urban cities, Co-founder Chris Martin came up with the idea alongside his wife, Jodi Martin, when they realized that by recycling and reusing computers, they could give an option to both lower tech waste and increase connectivity for Mainers.

"I realized, well geez, this helped me stay in my home state, what could I do to other people [to] stay here," Chris Martin said.

The organization partners with multiple banks, hospitals, and small and large businesses to take their e-waste every year. That product is then stripped of any personal data and hard drives by National Security Agency-approved destruction equipment.

"We make sure they get that technology; we make sure they get the support and training they need," Jodi Martin said.

In order to receive a device, organizers say they look for certain income requirements and a goal clients have. Oftentimes folks look to further their education, start a business, or even contact long-distance loved ones.

The team then programs each computer to fit a client's needs, such as the language, operating system, and more. Each client is able to receive training to make the most of their device, as well as a one-year warranty through the program.

"We're averaging around 1,000 devices shipped per year to households all over Maine. But what we know is there are 65,000 households throughout the state that don't have computers in them," Development Specialist Jim Darroch said.

With still a ways to go, the team hopes more businesses buy into the world of tech reusing, as it has already helped a great deal of people now more than ever.

"Certainly with COVID ... [it surfaced] what we were telling people was so important, about having access to a computer, knowing how to use it, and getting help with it when you need it," Chris Martin said.