UMaine unveils self-driving simulation to address future gaps with automated transportation

Students are using the new lab to take a look at the needs of passengers, the needs of the vehicle, and where they may overlap.

ORONO, Maine — Students, faculty, and the University of Maine are looking at the road ahead both here in Maine and beyond, unveiling a new simulation to address any future road bumps when AI gets behind the wheel.

The Multimodal Omnidirectional Immersive Simulator for Inclusive Navigation (MOISIN) is now being used for human research when it comes to creating self-driving AI that's both inclusive and accessible.

"When there's no longer a human doing that, that's a challenge. So, how do we get the car to communicate with the person?" VEMI Founding Director and professor Nicholas Giudice said.

The multi-person car is surrounded by projectors and reacts to road bumps and obstacles within the simulation to create a realistic ride for both its passengers and the program learning to maneuver the real world.

VEMI Lab Director Richard Corey says future research will address both the human and AI interactions we oftentimes take for granted when a real person is in the driver's seat.

"[The AI] saying things like, 'I know you want to take the scenic route, but I need to charge, so is there a compromise that we can do between here and there?'" said Corey. "Just simple things like that that we are going to need to be able to communicate with the vehicle."

The team says they already have had big players from the automobile industry reach out to them on their project. They recently finished a research project with the Toyota Research Institute.

The overarching goal for the team is to make sure the tech is easy to use so that when the day for self-driving comes, many different groups who may rely on the transportation can use it with ease.

"How do you do this in a way that's safe, and efficient, and using interfaces that are accessible and inclusive?" Giudice said.