MAINE, USA — Across the state today, students are planning to walk out of the classroom to take action against climate change.

It's all part of the Global Climate Strike movement that's been organized by teenagers around the world. Students are walking out on September 20, to say now is the time to take action against climate change.

In Maine, rallies have been planned by students at area high schools in Bangor, Portland, Lewiston, Bar Harbor, Rockland and Farmington.

Multiple local colleges including UMaine, Colby College, College of the Atlantic and Unity College will participate as well.

Students at these rallies across the state, country and world will be asking political leaders to take action to stop the use of fossil fuels, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The organizer of the Bangor rally, Ijeoma Obi, a student at Bangor High School says it's great to see so much support for these rallies in Maine and beyond. "It really just shows and proves that people care about where they live. They care about the climate and people stand that it's a serous issue that needs to be addressed now."

RELATED: A Global Climate Strike is happening Friday. Here's what it's all about

RELATED: Climate justice rally held in Waterville

The rally in Bangor will begin at 3:30pm in Broadway Park. Students are expected to attend from Bangor High School, Brewer High School, and Hampden Academy. College students at the University of Maine and Husson University also plan to attend. Students will begin the walkout at 1:30pm.