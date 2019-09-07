PORTLAND, Maine — Are you an adventurous eater? Could you use a little extra cash?

Researchers from the University of Maine are looking for volunteers with daring palates to test out their bread -- and they're willing to pay you $10 for it. But here's the catch -- it's made with one funky ingredient that most bakers tend to leave out: seaweed.

The carb-friendly experiment, formally known as the "Bread Sensory Evaluation Test," is all part of a larger research project that started at UMaine with dietetics graduate student Laurel Simone and her adviser, Professor Dr. Mary Ellen Camire of the UMaine School of Food and Agriculture.

Camire says Simone's thesis idea came from her "passion for seafood" and desire to find different ways for others to enjoy it.

But Simone's thesis project isn't the only place the evaluation data will go.

The UMaine duo will also be collecting results for their sponsors, VitaminSea and Atlantic Corporation, two Maine companies specializing in local seaweed products, like supplements, vegetables, and fertilizers.

VitaminSea received a USDA $600,000 Small Business Innovation Research grant last year, which has allowed them to fund studies like the "Bread Sensory Evaluation Test" and analyze what Camire says is an "up and coming industry."

"There are lots of health benefits to seaweed... Iodine is a big one that a lot of people don't get enough of. Seaweed is also high in fiber, making it relatively low in calories," Camire said.

In Maine alone, there are nearly a dozen corporations vouching for the edible algae. There's even a seaweed festival held in Belfast, Maine!

"There's a lot of interest in using these products, but it's all about finding out what kinds people really want," Camire said. "Maybe they like the texture or taste, but they don't like the smell."

That's where the help of participants comes in.

Simone and Camire are looking for people willing to try three different kinds of seaweed bread made by Portland's Big Sky Bread Co., followed by a short questionnaire to debrief.

Using a nine-point scale, the questionnaire will prompt taste testers to rate the bread from "extremely like" to "extremely dislike." All in all, Camire says the study should only take about 20-30 minutes per person, and folks will be compensated the hard-earned $10 on the spot.

To participate in the study, you must be at least 18 years old, and you can't dislike and/or be allergic to wheat, yeast, gluten or seaweed (so if you're not a fan of sushi rolls, this study might not be for you). The test will take place at the Westin Portland Harborview in Portland, Maine on Sunday, July 14 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

If you want to be a part of the seaweed scientific movement, are looking to earn 10 bucks, or just simply want to try a novel kind of bread, email sensory.evaluation@maine.edu or call (207)-581-1733 for more information, or reserve an appointment online here.

