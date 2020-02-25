MAINE, USA — NASA has selected the University of Maine to lead other Maine public schools and college students in contributing to their small satellite space research.

NASA’s CubeSat Launch Initiative provides opportunities for small satellite payloads built by universities, high schools and non-profit organizations to fly on upcoming launches.

Graduate students at the University of Maine will work with undergrads at USM and students from Saco Middle School, Fryeburg Academy, and Falmouth High School.

According to NASA, selectees will hitch a ride with planned spaceflight missions led by NASA, other U.S. government agencies, or commercial organizations.

After launch, the CubeSats will deploy into orbit from either the launch vehicle or the International Space Station.

NASA is selecting a satellite from every state.

NASA

The plan is to launch Maine's cube sat some time in the next two or three years.

RELATED: Maine astronaut Jessica Meir shares bedtime picture

RELATED: NASA wants your help in developing a Venus rover to 'explore hell'

RELATED: Katherine Johnson, one of NASA's 'Hidden Figures,' dies at 101