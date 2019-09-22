PORTLAND, Maine — A public university in Maine is joining a group of international institutions that make up the University of the Arctic.

The University of Southern Maine says it was officially accepted into the university after a presentation by its president, Glenn Cummings, on Sept. 18 at Stockholm University in Sweden. USM says membership in the University of the Arctic will afford students and researchers with "greater opportunities for exchanges and collaborations."

The membership is the latest foray into the North Atlantic made by USM. It launched the Maine North Atlantic Institute last year with an eye toward improving connections between Maine and North Atlantic countries. USM says students and faculty are working with schools including Reykjavik University in Iceland and the University of Tromsø in Norway.