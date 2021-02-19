Maine scientist helped rover land on Mars while working from Brunswick

Dr. Aileen Yingst was able to help NASA land the rover on Mars without even having to leave her house.

BRUNSWICK, Maine — Another spectacular success for NASA—landing the fifth rover on Mars.

This rover, named "Perseverance" is like a rover on steroids. It's decked out to search for life on Mars by drilling to collect samples to be analyzed on Earth in ten years or so, for any signs of ancient life, and running experiments to create breathable oxygen for future human missions.

See the first raw images from the Perseverance HERE.

One of the people who helped get the mission off the ground and onto the Red Planet is actually a Mainer. Dr. Aileen Yingst lives in Brunswick and is a senior scientist for the planetary science institute.

According to NASA, Yingst has contributed to Mars 2020, Mars Science Library, and Mars Rover Exploration to name a few.

In 2019, NEWS CENTER Maine spoke with Yingst when NASA lost connection to the Mars rover Opportunity, known as "Oppy" for short.

Oppy was deployed to Mars with Spirit, her twin rover, in 2004. A geologist by trade, Yingst worked 24/7 with fellow scientists and engineers, analyzing the data Oppy sent back from Mars and planning her next move.

She’s a senior scientist with the Planetary Science Institute and partners with NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory on the Mars rovers.